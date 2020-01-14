Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 477 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,454 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $163.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.30. The stock has a market cap of $1,245.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $160.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

