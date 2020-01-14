Cypress Wealth Services LLC Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Surevest Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of PM stock opened at $87.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.99 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

