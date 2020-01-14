Cytocore (OTCMKTS:MDIT) Trading Up 66.7%

Cytocore (OTCMKTS:MDIT)’s stock price was up 66.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 28,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 806% from the average daily volume of 3,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

About Cytocore (OTCMKTS:MDIT)

MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It develops, manufactures, and markets molecular biomarkers, medical devices, and consumables for the detection, risk assessment, and diagnosis of cancerous and precancerous conditions and related diseases. The company offers USE 33, an ultrasonic decalcification instrument that automatically runs the process under controlled temperatures; TPC 15 Duo and Trio, a tissue processing instrument; TES 99 and TES Valida cooling units; and M530, A550, M380 microtomes for tissue sectioning.

