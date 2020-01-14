D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,066,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 892,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,392,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,997 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,690,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,014,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,373,000 after purchasing an additional 528,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

NYSE D traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $81.49. 1,205,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,129. The company has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $83.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

