D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,145 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 2.7% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,813,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,063,000 after purchasing an additional 532,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,150,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,275 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,169,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,401,000 after acquiring an additional 434,078 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,327,000 after acquiring an additional 706,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,059,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after acquiring an additional 474,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.46. The company had a trading volume of 127,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,188. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $58.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1113 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.