D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Snap-on by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Snap-on by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.84. The company had a trading volume of 98,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $143.12 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.17.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $901.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 18.72%. Snap-on’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $128,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total transaction of $3,583,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,879 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.60.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.