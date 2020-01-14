D.B. Root & Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 target price (down from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Longbow Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.88.

Shares of BA traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $332.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,761,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,971. The company has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a one year low of $319.55 and a one year high of $446.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

