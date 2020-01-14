D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 433 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,173,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,369,066. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

