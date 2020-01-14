Dash 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $515.67 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, Dash has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $72.72 or 0.00863623 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Bibox, BTC Trade UA and BX Thailand. Dash has a market capitalization of $673.83 million and $515.67 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00032643 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001003 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,266,504 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Coinsquare, CoinExchange, Ovis, Cryptopia, Indodax, Trade By Trade, OKEx, xBTCe, Kraken, CoinEx, Liquid, SouthXchange, Bitsane, CryptoBridge, Iquant, Stocks.Exchange, Liqui, Exmo, OpenLedger DEX, BitBay, Coindeal, Crex24, Bitfinex, Huobi, Livecoin, B2BX, Altcoin Trader, Bithumb, WEX, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Negocie Coins, Gate.io, HBUS, Bisq, C2CX, Binance, Poloniex, LBank, TradeOgre, BTC Trade UA, ZB.COM, WazirX, Coinroom, Braziliex, BitFlip, Tidex, Coinsuper, LocalTrade, Graviex, Bit-Z, Kuna, Instant Bitex, C-Patex, Bittrex, Coinhub, HitBTC, Bibox, Kucoin, C-CEX, Tux Exchange, Koineks, Sistemkoin, Coinrail, ACX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, ABCC, BiteBTC, Mercatox, CEX.IO, BX Thailand, COSS, Bitbns, Cryptomate, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Bitinka and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

