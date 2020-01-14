DeepOnion Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001442 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Kucoin, Coindeal and SouthXchange. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $1,201.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003575 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 242.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026337 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00053655 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, BiteBTC, Crex24, RightBTC, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

