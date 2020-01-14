Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Receives $42.37 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.70.

DK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Delek US alerts:

In other news, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,939,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,899.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $985,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,198 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,248.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 61,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000.

NYSE:DK traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.19. 1,011,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,011. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.61. Delek US has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Delek US had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Delek US will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.