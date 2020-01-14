Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-7.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.19. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.75-7.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.59.

NYSE DAL traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.61. 6,502,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,693,813. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.73. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $46.40 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

