Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises approximately 3.1% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 14,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 25,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 35,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher T. Calio sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.01, for a total value of $396,566.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen increased their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.08.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.77. The stock had a trading volume of 142,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.94. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $154.65.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.