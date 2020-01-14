Dether Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Dether has a total market capitalization of $187,557.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Dether has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $529.66 or 0.06018906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024834 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00034980 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00127346 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dether is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

