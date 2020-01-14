Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €29.00 Price Target

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been given a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARL. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €26.30 ($30.58) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €31.30 ($36.40) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.51 ($31.99).

Shares of ETR ARL traded down €0.55 ($0.64) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €30.94 ($35.98). The company had a trading volume of 86,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a 12 month high of €31.90 ($37.09). The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.24.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

