Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Holdings Decreased by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 15,140 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,698,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,581,000 after acquiring an additional 275,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after acquiring an additional 485,647 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,935,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,860,000 after acquiring an additional 283,785 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.84. 99,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $114.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

