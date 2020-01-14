Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Short Interest Up 28.6% in December

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 654,100 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 508,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,720. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Equities analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $124,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,980 shares in the company, valued at $364,795.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,295. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,172 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 635,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DCOM. ValuEngine raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

