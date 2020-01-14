Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

DIOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

DIOD traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,112. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $323.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Francis Tang sold 2,454 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $114,111.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,090.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Emily Yang sold 3,068 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $139,931.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,979.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,376 shares of company stock worth $6,394,596. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,623,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth $29,027,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,698,000 after acquiring an additional 484,712 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 879,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after acquiring an additional 134,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 387.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 110,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

