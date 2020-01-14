Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.
DIOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.
DIOD traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,112. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28.
In other news, VP Francis Tang sold 2,454 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $114,111.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,090.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Emily Yang sold 3,068 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $139,931.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,979.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,376 shares of company stock worth $6,394,596. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,623,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth $29,027,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,698,000 after acquiring an additional 484,712 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 879,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after acquiring an additional 134,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 387.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 110,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
