Dios Exploration (CVE:DOS) Stock Price Up 30%

Dios Exploration Inc (CVE:DOS) shares rose 30% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 371,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 84,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and a PE ratio of -70.00.

About Dios Exploration (CVE:DOS)

Dios Exploration Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and diamond deposits. It holds interests in various projects that cover 624 mining claims in James Bay. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

