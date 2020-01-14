Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) Receives GBX 339.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 339.63 ($4.47).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLG. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 347 ($4.56) to GBX 341 ($4.49) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of LON:DLG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 329.70 ($4.34). 1,363,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 311.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 303.80. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

