Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.96

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.96 and last traded at $69.95, with a volume of 1290599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.76.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

