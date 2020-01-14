Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $73.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE:DLB opened at $69.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $70.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.87.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $1,146,359.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $319,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,586 in the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

