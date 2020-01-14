Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Position Increased by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises about 3.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,251,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,357 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,778,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,064 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,671,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,315,000 after purchasing an additional 536,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 12,911.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.85. 285,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.89. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.26 and a 52-week high of $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,981.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

