Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Receives C$49.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 96,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.40, for a total value of C$4,293,789.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,724,160. Also, Director John Assaly sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total transaction of C$1,442,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,526 shares in the company, valued at C$339,272.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,700 shares of company stock worth $10,140,019.

TSE:DOL opened at C$44.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.56. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$33.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.51.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$947.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$932.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.0500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

