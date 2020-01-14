Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is engaged in production of digital content. The company’s operating segment consists of Dolphin Digital Media and Dolphin Digital Studios. Dolphin Digital Media segment creates and manages social networking websites for children. It has developed Dolphinsecure.com, which is a secure website for children using fingerprint reader technology. Dolphin Digital Studios segment creates original programming that premieres online, with an initial focus on content geared toward tweens and teens. It also provides production services to a related party. Dolphin Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media Inc., is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DLPN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.66. 58,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,950. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. Dolphin Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Dolphin Entertainment will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

