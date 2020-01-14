Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stock Position Raised by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 185,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for about 2.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.36. 949,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $83.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.66.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

