Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,380 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 64.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,643 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 14.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 17,114 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,056,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,137,148. The firm has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average is $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In related news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.