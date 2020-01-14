Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,956 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises 2.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $37,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,058,000 after acquiring an additional 67,094 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.94 and a 200 day moving average of $206.32.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

