Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,669 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,052,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $22,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. grace capital purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,306,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,314,291. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

