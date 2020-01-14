Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Shares Up 6.4%

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A) shot up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.45 and last traded at C$6.45, 850 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 680% from the average session volume of 109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46.

Dorel Industries Company Profile (TSE:DII.A)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.