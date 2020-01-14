DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.63

DREAM Unlimited Corp (TSE:DRM)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and traded as low as $11.60. DREAM Unlimited shares last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 59,282 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DRM shares. TD Securities lowered shares of DREAM Unlimited from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of DREAM Unlimited from C$12.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. DREAM Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

About DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

