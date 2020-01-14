Dropil Tops 24 Hour Volume of $220,356.00 (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. Dropil has a market cap of $5.45 million and $220,356.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dropil token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and IDAX. During the last seven days, Dropil has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dropil alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00024862 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004879 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003713 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001117 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007959 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00053764 BTC.

Dropil Profile

DROP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,760,944,995 tokens. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil . The official website for Dropil is dropil.com . Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dropil Token Trading

Dropil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dropil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dropil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dropil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.