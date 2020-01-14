DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $132.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $125.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.45.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $129.59 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $108.52 and a 12-month high of $134.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 308.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,455,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 227.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 279,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after buying an additional 194,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,038,000 after buying an additional 246,272 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

