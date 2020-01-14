Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,830.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.50. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $115.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.4411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $5.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

