Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up 2.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $13,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in United Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 25,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in United Technologies by 2,491.3% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 146,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 140,685 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in United Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 170,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in United Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 7,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $152.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.08.

NYSE UTX traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $151.54. 3,070,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.94. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.54 and a fifty-two week high of $154.65. The firm has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.