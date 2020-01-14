Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Acquired by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc owned 0.08% of Dycom Industries worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,763,000 after purchasing an additional 201,100 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,357,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

Shares of DY stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.41. 663,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.06 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $884.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.19 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

