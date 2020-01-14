e-Chat 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,927.00 (ECHT)

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. One e-Chat token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, IDEX and P2PB2B. e-Chat has a market capitalization of $3,985.00 and $7,927.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, e-Chat has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Chat alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $495.20 or 0.05818697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025709 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034330 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00114947 BTC.

About e-Chat

ECHT is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,161,060 tokens. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for e-Chat is echat.io

Buying and Selling e-Chat

e-Chat can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Chat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Chat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Chat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Chat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.