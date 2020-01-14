e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,258,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 707,725 shares.The stock last traded at $15.39 and had previously closed at $15.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $788.00 million, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.12.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.07 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $56,086,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 41,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $807,395.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,709,258 shares of company stock valued at $58,674,937. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

