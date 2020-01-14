E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €8.00 ($9.30) target price from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 17.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.75 ($9.01) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.87 ($11.48).

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.75 ($11.34) on Tuesday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.11.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.