E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €8.00 ($9.30) target price from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 17.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.75 ($9.01) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.87 ($11.48).

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.75 ($11.34) on Tuesday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.11.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

