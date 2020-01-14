Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ESTE has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $5.78 on Friday. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $390.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.16.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $83,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 183,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 75,453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 30,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

