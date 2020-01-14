Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSE:ELR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.32. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 18,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Platinum Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and osmium. The company principally holds a 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project located on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex; a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex.

