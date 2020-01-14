Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Group lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Eaton stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.29. 21,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,585. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. Eaton has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $95.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

