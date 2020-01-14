Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Trading Down 12.8%

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN)’s share price was down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.20 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.38 ($0.11), approximately 288,412 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 311% from the average daily volume of 70,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.60 ($0.13).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75.

In other news, insider Sean M. Smith purchased 114,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £9,145.04 ($12,029.78).

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products, such as foliar disease control, soil pest, protected glass house crops, and post-harvest applications.

