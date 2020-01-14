Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) is Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 2.6% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8,278.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,013,000 after buying an additional 3,904,405 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 394.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 364,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,336,000 after buying an additional 290,838 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,094,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,218,000 after buying an additional 151,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,003,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after buying an additional 140,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,759,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.30, for a total transaction of $1,764,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,411.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $567,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,241 shares of company stock worth $40,929,955. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,641. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.49 and its 200-day moving average is $222.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

