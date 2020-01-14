Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 3.0% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $19,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8,278.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $730,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,405 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 394.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 364,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,838 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,094,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,218,000 after purchasing an additional 151,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,003,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 140,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $24,759,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Shares of EW traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.12. 592,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,175. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $149.40 and a 12 month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.30, for a total transaction of $1,764,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,411.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $5,456,351.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,868,918.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,241 shares of company stock worth $40,929,955. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

