Elitium (EUM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $25,735.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Elitium token can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00009648 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and STEX. Elitium has a market cap of $8.18 million and $25,735.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.17 or 0.03709041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00188253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027617 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00126103 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elitium Token Profile

Elitium Token Profile

Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,655,990 tokens. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium's official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium .

Elitium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

