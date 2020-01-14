Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 10,567 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 736.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,001 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,405,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after acquiring an additional 419,371 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 982,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,530 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 953,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,931,000 after acquiring an additional 184,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,517,000 after acquiring an additional 513,529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.91. 394,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,889. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

