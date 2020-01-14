Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 87 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 188.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $188.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,801,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,185. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.69 and a 200 day moving average of $170.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $138.23 and a twelve month high of $189.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.5077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

