Endeavour Silver Corp (TSE:EDR) Director Sells C$18,660.00 in Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) Director Godfrey John Walton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.11, for a total value of C$18,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,147 shares in the company, valued at C$398,537.17.

TSE:EDR traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.73. The company had a trading volume of 111,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,287. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Endeavour Silver Corp has a 1 year low of C$2.21 and a 1 year high of C$4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EDR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$3.20 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Pi Financial set a C$3.00 price objective on Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.