Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 40,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 40,579 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.69. 6,957,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,522,686. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $60.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.